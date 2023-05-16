Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has announced that a cabinet meeting on the Roster System would be held on Wednesday, May 17.

Following that, the government will host a meeting with its MDA partners, followed by an all-party meeting with political parties on May 19.

"Government is preparing a very detailed presentation on the roster system and once everyone sees the presentation I'm sure their doubts will be cleared," mentioned Sangma.

He also stated that because the civil society organisation is substantial, the administration would invite them to appear next week. According to the chief minister, this committee would comprise NGOs, church leaders, locality heads, and representatives from other societal groupings.

Also Read: Meghalaya government to decide on reservation policy, implementation of roster system after due consultation with stakeholders

"We intend to reach out to everybody on what exactly is the roster. The problem is a lot of people don't have an understanding of what a roster is. It is a very complicated, yet a very simple thing to understand it is complicated but I'm sure once they see the presentation they will be satisfied," explained Sangma.

On the Meghalaya government, May 16 decided not to rush into the implementation of the roster system and reservation policy despite pressure from the opposition Voice of the People’s Party (VPP).

Even after 48 hours deadline given by the opposition VPP party ended, the Meghalaya government is not rushing and instead will take its own reasonable time to decide on the sensitive issues of reservation and implementation of the roster system in the state.

“This is a matter which is very, very sensitive. We must tread very cautiously. It is fine if the members of the opposition put this pressure on us but we will take our time in deciding how to take this forward,” said Cabinet Minister and government spokesperson Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh.