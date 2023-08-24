The Meghalaya government has issued a strong message to the rebel groups in the state and asserted that decisive action will be taken against such activities.

As we have previously stated, "We will say no to insurgency," declared Cabinet Minister and MDA government spokesperson, Dr. M Ampareen, in response to the newly emerged National Liberation Council of Nongkyndong (NLCN).

“We will deal stringently and strictly with any such activities in the State of Meghalaya, we will disallow and we will go all out”, said Lyngdoh while speaking to reporters here on Tuesday.



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She further emphasized that the arrest of the self-proclaimed NLCN members has sent a significant message to others, reiterating, "We will say no to the insurgency."

When questioned whether the formation of this new military group is a result of the rising unemployment rate in the state, the Minister responded that even in the face of unemployment, it is unnecessary for the youth to resort to arms.

“Unemployment is a phenomenon which challenges any nation, be it a first world or a third world nation. The fact remains that there will be new generations of people coming to the job circle”, she added.