The 51st Statehood of the State of Meghalaya was celebrated on January 21 at Soso Tham Auditorium.

Meghalaya’s Governor Brig BD Mishra graced the celebration as the chief guest. Many colourful programmes were also held on the occasion.

Along with Meghalaya, two other Northeast States celebrate their statehood on January 21 - Manipur and Tripura.

Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura became full-fledged states of India on January 21, 1972, under the North Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act of 1971.

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Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in his social media post said, “Greetings to the people of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. This state is known for its vibrant culture, particularly music, art and passion towards sports. People from Meghalaya have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for Meghalaya’s continuous progress in the years to come”.

President of India Droupadi Murmu in her social media post wrote, “Greetings on the statehood day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura. The rich culture, natural beauty and abiding traditions of these states enrich our diversity. The people of these states are known for their talent and spontaneity. I wish a very bright future to all of them”.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Said wrote, “... We stand committed to fulfilling the dream of the Best Meghalaya, honouring the vision of our leaders before us and we will continue in their footsteps to pave new avenues of growth for the future of our State and its people”.