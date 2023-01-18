Two local Marathon Runners brought laurels to the State by securing 1st position in the Mumbai Marathon, one of the premier Marathon events in the country held in Mumbai on January 15.

Darishisha Iangjuh representing Run Meghalaya (women's category) secured 1st position in her age category and overall secured 3rd position amongst the amateur runners and Tlanding Wahlang also representing RunMeghalaya (Men's category) secured 1st position in his age category 40-45 years and overall securing 10th position amongst the amateur runners in the Mumbai Marathon.

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Wishing the two runners, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, “Congratulations to Darishisha Iangjuh representing RunMeghalaya (women's category) for securing 1st position in her age category & overall securing 3rd position amongst the amateur runners in #MumbaiMarathon which is one of the premier Marathon events in the country”.

On the other hand, Meghalaya bagged an award in the category of the Best Engaged Health and Wellness Messengers (HWMs) in School Health and Wellness Programme(SHWP)under Ayushmaan Bharat at the National Level Workshop.