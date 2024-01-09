Ampareen Lyngdoh, the Health Minister of Meghalaya and a leader of the National People's Party (NPP), reaffirmed the party's dedication to advising the state government on continuing peace talks with the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), despite the group's recent withdrawal from negotiations.

The HNLC, a banned militant outfit, cited a 'trust deficit' with the government, demanding that cases against their cadres and leaders be dropped and general amnesty granted as conditions for resuming dialogue.

Lyngdoh addressed the media, expressing the NPP's commitment to achieving an amicable understanding for long-term peace in the region. She acknowledged certain displeasures and misunderstandings between the parties involved, which she stated were yet to be verified. The Health Minister indicated that the party and government are awaiting the return of the Home Minister to provide further insight into the situation.



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The HNLC had announced on January 3 that they were backing out of the peace talks due to what they perceived as the government's apathy towards their demands. Sadon Blah, a representative of the HNLC, highlighted the issuance of summons to HNLC leaders as a contributing factor to the trust deficit, stating that while peace talks were being discussed, actions such as these undermined the process.

The NPP's stance is clear: they are eager to proceed with the peace talks and are hopeful for a resolution that will foster lasting peace.

The party's commitment to the peace process is unwavering, even in the face of challenges, as they work towards reconciling differences and addressing the concerns of the HNLC for the betterment of Meghalaya.