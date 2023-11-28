The Meghalaya government has declared Chigitchakgre village in West Garo Hills District as ‘Bee Village’.

Speaking to the gathering, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, said that people of the State especially in the village take up different activities for livelihood and the government in the last few years has been supporting these activities through different mission programs. He informed that the objective of declaring villages as Bee Village is a specific program under the Apiculture Mission to help bee farmers through assistance.

“We will be providing all help and support that is needed for bee farming like training, financial assistance, bee boxes, beekeeping tools, multi-facility building having stock rooms, training rooms and areas to sell and display the products,” he said. He also enlightened the gathering about CM Elevate and YESS Meghalaya programs and urged the youth to benefit from these programs.



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On X, formerly known as Twitter, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote that keeping the sweet progress of the Apiculture Mission 2.0 alive, today we declared Chigitchakgre village under Gambegre Community & Rural Development block in West Garo Hills District as ‘Bee Village’.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 10 Lakhs to the Bee Village from the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund. He also interacted with the youth and the women folk of the village at the end of his speech. Also present were Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills and other senior officials from the district.

“Will be sanctioning Rs 10 Lakhs from the CM’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF) to the village to support apiarists in their endeavours to boost honey production. We will also handhold the village to ensure the quality of their bottled honey, market their products and also create other infrastructures to promote the Bee Village for Apitourism”, said Sangma.