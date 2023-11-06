The Minister-in-charge of Health, Dr. M Ampareen Lyngdoh emphasized that Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) are volunteers and receive appropriate compensation in line with a nationwide formula.

She reiterated that the state government does not have the authority to unilaterally enhance their remuneration.

Addressing reporters on Monday, Minister Lyngdoh underscored the sufficiency of the remuneration provided to ASHAs. She specified that some ASHAs receive monthly payments ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000.

Lyngdoh clarified that ASHAs operate under the umbrella of village health councils (VHCs) and are vital contributors, alongside dorbars, to the effective monitoring of health indicators in villages across Meghalaya. She emphasized the critical nature of their roles, as any lapses in their duties could potentially lead to life-threatening situations.



Also Read: Meghalaya: Teinwel Dkhar withdraws from upcoming MDC election citing health issues

The minister urged ASHAs to reconsider their ongoing agitation and encouraged them to work effectively under the guidance of local dorbars. She highlighted the significant role of VHCs, particularly in the recently expanded sub-centres, as crucial links to the Department of Health in delivering improved healthcare services to the people of Meghalaya.

Lyngdoh concluded by reiterating that the state government follows a standardized nationwide formula for determining ASHAs' remuneration, emphasizing that this decision-making process transcends individual state jurisdictions.