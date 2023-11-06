Teinwel Dkhar, the incumbent Member of the District Council (MDC) representing Shella Constituency, has announced his decision to abstain from the upcoming MDC election citing health concerns.

At 60 years old, Dkhar emphasized that his choice is solely driven by his current health condition.

Nevertheless, he affirmed his commitment to remain an engaged member of the United Democratic Party (UDP).



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Dkhar's association with UDP runs deep, having served as the party's General Secretary for East Khasi Hills. He also held a close friendship with the late Dr Donkupar Roy, the former Chief Minister of Meghalaya.

Regarding the selection of a candidate for the Shella MDC position, Dkhar stated that a final decision will be made collaboratively by the Party and its supporters.