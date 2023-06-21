Reacting over the latest developments, in the KHADC, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on June 21, said that the political dynamics of the district council differ from those of the state government and government does not interfere in the council's operations.

However, Sangma acknowledged the complications and challenges faced during the transition, expressing his refusal to intervene.

The growing proximity between Congress and the NPP has caused unhappiness among their alliance partner, the United Democratic Party (UDP), within the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

The UDP has expressed discontentment with the evolving political landscape, given their concerns over the smoothness of the transition.

Earlier in the day, the newly elected Khasi Hill Autonomous District Council, CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem, forwarded the names of 9 Executive Members (EMs) to the Governor of Meghalaya, Phagu Chauhan for his approval.

The EMs will be part of the new Executive Committee (EC) of the KHADC and the MDCs.

The list includes names of former CEM and Congress MDC, Pynshngain N Syiem as Deputy CEM and Congress MDC from Mawkyrwat constituency, Carness Sohshang. Meanwhile, the remaining EM berth has gone to the NPP MDCs.

Six of the EMs who were part of the previous EC led by former CEM, Titosstarwell Chyne include Gigur Myrthong, Grace Mary Kharpuri, Macdalyn Sawkmie Mawlong, Rangkynsai Kharbuki, Teiborlang Pathaw, and Victor Ranee.

Also read: Meghalaya: Load-shedding will continue for the time being, says CM Conrad Sangma