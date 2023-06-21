Despite the arrival of monsoon season in Meghalaya, the state Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on June 21, announced that load-shedding would persist for the time being.

Samgma also cautioned against completely relying on rainfall as a sole solution to the power supply issues, emphasizing the need for prudence during this period.

The Chief Minister further highlighted that although there has been an improvement in the rain, depending solely on its occurrence to resolve the power supply challenges may not be an efficient approach.

Instead, he underscored the importance of careful consideration and management of the power supply situation in Meghalaya.

In a groundbreaking development, Sangma revealed that, for the first time in the state's history, all three regions of Meghalaya—Ganol in Garo Hills, Leshka in Jaintia Hills, and Umiam in Khasi Hills—are actively contributing to the power supply.

This newfound power generation from all three areas marks a significant milestone for the state.

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