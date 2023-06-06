Meghalaya government on June 6 constituted a three-member committee to look for experts who will be able to be part of the expert committee for reviewing reservation policy.

The development comes following a notification that was put up earlier to setup an “Expert Committee” to review the Reservation Policy.

''The government has also recommended that this committee should be a five-member committee and should have experts from different fields as mentioned in the notification,'' said Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Responding to an inquiry about the time frame to setup the Expert Committee, Sangma said he has directed the search committee to submit the report as soon as they can.

“The Chief Secretary headed committee will start working immediately and hopefully they will get the names to the government at the earliest”, he added.

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