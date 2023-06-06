Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on June 6 announced the creation of the Directorate of Forensic Sciences in the state.

“We have decided to strengthen the entire Forensic Department by ensuring more investments are made in different equipment”, he added.

The cell of the Directorate is already functioning under the Police Headquarters and as per the Human Rights Commission this particular Directorate has to be created and functioning independently of the PHQ and comes under the Home Department, informed the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister further informed that the Manpower and the necessary systems are in place and only the administrative decision to have a separate Directorate for Forensic Sciences.



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