Taking Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 notes on the loopholes of the Meghalaya government has notified a three-member advisory board under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act 1988 to help curb the drug menace in the State.

The development was informed by the Minister in charge of the Social Welfare department, Paul Lyngdoh here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Lyngdoh said that the Advisory Board will comprise of Retired Justice Shivaji Pandey as chairman, and Senior Advocates MD Shullai and Tsering Yangi as members.



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Lyngdoh said that the Act of 1988 is more severe and effective (compares to the Act of 1985) in dealing with drug abuse in a state like Meghalaya, which has been identified under Clause 10 of the Act, as one of the vulnerable areas for drug trafficking and abuse.

“There were several loopholes in the Act (NDPS 1985) as we all are aware and some of these major loopholes also facilitated violators to circumvent the Act. Therefore renders it in-affective”, said Lyngdoh.

He also informed that after a series of meetings held with the Deputy CM and Senior Police, the government was able to invoke a more severe and effective - Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act 1988.