The Meghalaya government has frozen the bank accounts of a senior police officer who was arrested for his alleged embezzlement of public money sanctioned for the construction of a police facility in Shillong.

"The bank accounts of G K Iangrai have been frozen and a prayer has been made under Section 105 of the Criminal Procedure Code before the relevant Sessions Judge. It is hoped that appropriate disciplinary proceedings would be initiated against the relevant person in due course," a counsel of the state government said in an affidavit filed in the Meghalaya High Court on Wednesday.

The High Court is hearing a PIL on the alleged misappropriation of police funds. The counsel also sought permission from the High Court to lodge two more complaints against Iangrai who is currently in judicial custody.

Also Read: Meghalaya CM rules out scam allegations in connection with AIG’s purchase of 29 police vehicles

Assistant Inspector-General (Administration) Gabriel K Iangrai has been arrested by the Meghalaya Police from his residence on November 3.

A total of 29 vehicles were in the personal custody of AIG A, GK Iangrai MPS before April 2022 without any orders from the competent authority.

Amongst these, (1) one new Scorpio, (1) one New Bolero, (2) Two New Swift Desire and (2) Two new Bajaj Motor Cycles have not been allotted registration numbers due to non-supply of documents by AIG A. And, also for the fact that most of them do not have the latest mandatory BS VI standards and as such they do not comply to the directions and Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highway…which is a clear-cut violation of norms.

It needs mention here that the report of the fact-finding team of the police headed by Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) MK Singh said that a total of 29 vehicles were in the personal custody of AIG A, GK Iangrai MPS before April 2022 without any orders from the competent authority.