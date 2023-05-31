The Meghalaya government on May 31 issued a notification to “temporary suspension of the declaration of results and conduct of all recruitment”.

In a letter by the Deputy Secretary to the Govt. of Meghalaya, L.K Diengdoh, MCS it states that “ I am directed to say that all stages of recruitment in the State and declaration of results of recruitment to various posts are hereby kept in abeyance until further orders”.

Earlier on May 31, the VPP asserted that unless the state government issues a notification stating that an expert committee to review the reservation policy is constituted, the VPP chief Ardent Basaiawmoit has announced to continue his hunger strike.

Also Read: Meghalaya Reservation Row: VPP seek setting up of expert committee, to continue hunger strike

The VPP General Secretary informed that till the time the notification is not out, Basaiawmoit will continue his hunger strike.

“A resolution was taken and it was unanimously agreed that the committee will write to the State government to form an expert committee of legal and constitutional experts”, said Syngkon.

Basaiawmoit began his indefinite hunger strike in Shillong on May 23, demanding the state government to review the Job Reservation Policy, which currently provides 40 per cent reservation to the Khasi-Jaintia community, 40 per cent to the Garo community, 5 per cent to other tribes, and 15 per cent seats are open or general seats.

