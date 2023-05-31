Unless the state government issues a notification stating that an expert committee to review the reservation policy is constituted, the VPP chief Ardent Basaiawmoit has announced to continue his hunger strike.

The VPP General Secretary informed that till the time the notification is not out, Basaiawmoit will continue his hunger strike.

“A resolution was taken and it was unanimously agreed that the committee will write to the State government to form an expert committee of legal and constitutional experts”, said Syngkon.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Jaintia body demands the state government not to initiate Reservation Roster

Basaiawmoit began his indefinite hunger strike in Shillong on May 23, demanding the state government to review the Job Reservation Policy, which currently provides 40 per cent reservation to the Khasi-Jaintia community, 40 per cent to the Garo community, 5 per cent to other tribes, and 15 per cent seats are open or general seats.

Spokesperson of the MDA government Ampareen Lyngdoh, who also heads the govt committee on reservation roster, has earlier invited the VPP chief for discussions and wanted him to be part of the Committee on Reservation Roster. To this effect, the Govt also reconstituted the committee by including VPP as a member and also expanding the scope of the committee to discuss the reservation policy.

However, Basaiawmoit is steadfast in continuing his hunger strike till some concrete steps are taken towards his demands.