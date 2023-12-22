The Meghalaya government has taken proactive measures in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases across India.

The state has issued a health advisory to its citizens, urging them to adhere to safety protocols and remain vigilant during the festive season.

This move comes amid reports of rising infection levels, particularly among individuals aged 18-44, contrasting with earlier trends where the elderly were more affected.

The health advisory likely includes recommendations for the public to follow common COVID-19 precautions such as wearing masks, practising hand hygiene, and maintaining social distancing. While specific details of the advisory are not provided, it is reasonable to assume that the government is emphasizing the importance of vaccination, given the common side effects associated with the COVID-19 vaccines, which include soreness at the injection site, tiredness, headaches, body aches, mild flu-like symptoms, nausea, and occasional vomiting.



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Travellers wishing to visit Meghalaya are required to register on the Meghalaya Tourism App and generate an E-Invite for their itinerary, a measure that has been in place since September 1, 2021, to ensure safe tourism amidst the pandemic. Additionally, the recent revocation of authorization for bivalent Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines in the United States suggests that the state may also be updating its vaccine protocols in line with global changes and emerging data.

The latest COVID-19 variant, known as JN.1, presents symptoms similar to previous variants, with many patients reporting sore throats as initial symptoms, followed by congestion. This information is crucial for healthcare providers and the public to identify and respond to new infections promptly.

While the global situation shows a decrease in cases and deaths compared to previous periods, local vigilance remains critical, especially with the steady increase in reported cases in regions like Hawai'i since June 2023. The Meghalaya government's advisory is part of a broader effort to manage the pandemic effectively and prevent further spread during a time when people are likely to gather and travel.

In summary, the Meghalaya government has issued a health advisory in light of rising COVID-19 cases, focusing on preventive measures, vaccination, and safe travel protocols. Citizens and visitors are encouraged to stay informed and comply with the guidelines to safeguard public health during the festive season.