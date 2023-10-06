In response to the recent natural calamity in the state of Sikkim, the Government of Meghalaya has taken swift action to extend assistance to its citizens.

A dedicated helpline, 1800-345-3644, has been activated to provide support and aid for students and residents of Meghalaya who may require assistance in the aftermath of this unfortunate event.

The helpline aims to address any concerns or needs related to the calamity. The government urges affected individuals to make use of this resource for timely and effective assistance.

Further, in case of emergency students can contact the following officers for coordination and redressal of issues:-

Mrs A. Ali, Additional Director of Higher and Technical Education, Govt of Meghalaya, Contact no:98630 63305

F.B Ramsiej, Deputy Director Higher and Technical Education, Government of Meghalaya, Contact No:7005037347



Also Read: Meghalaya's Integrated Command and Control Centre to be completed by March 2024

The Indian Army has initiated three helpline numbers to assist families of individuals, including soldiers, reported missing following a devastating lake burst in Sikkim.

The incident, triggered by heavy rains and subsequent flash floods along the Teesta River, caused substantial destruction to homes and roads in the region.

The three helpline numbers started for families of the missing people are:

Army Helpline No for North Sikkim – 8750887741

Army Helpline for East Sikkim – 8756991895

Army Helpline for missing soldiers – 7588302011

The death toll currently stands at 18, with 98 people reportedly missing, according to the Sikkim government.

Out of these, 22 are members of the Indian Army. Rescue operations are underway to locate the missing, with one soldier already rescued and reported to be in stable condition in hospital.