Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, who is also in charge of the Urban Affairs department, informed that the Smart City Project, consisting of 17 projects, is in full swing.

Dhar while speaking to reporters on Thursday also mentioned that concerning the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), it should be completed by March 2024. He added that once it is completed, they will start with the implementation.

"For the other projects, we should be able to complete them by June 2024, since we are making efforts. Some of the projects under SCP include the Laitumkhrah market, Polo market, multilevel parking, smart road, and others, totalling 17 projects," mentioned Dhar.



Also Read: Meghalaya cabinet minister takes stock of work in under-construction STEMS bus shed in Shillong

Earlier in September, the Minister in charge of Health and Family Welfare, Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh on Wednesday visited the STEMS Bus shed construction site at Malki Point, Shillong.

The bus shed project is being funded by the Planning Department and is being executed by the PWD, with a component contribution of the MLA scheme with the initiative to improve the public transportation infrastructure.

The upcoming Bus Shed holds the promise of various benefits for the community it serves. These encompass shelter from adverse weather conditions, be it rain or scorching heat, making the waiting experience more comfortable and convenient for commuters.