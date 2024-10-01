The Meghalaya government launched the MegARISE initiative for Meghalaya's Umiew Catchment to address the vulnerability of the crucial water source for Shillong.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed that the project will be implemented with a financial outlay of Rs 344 crore.

The initiative which has been launched in partnership with KfW German Development Bank, focuses on fostering improved water availability and security through scientifically-driven participatory strategies for catchment protection and community forest management.

Furthermore, representing a significant boost for water supply in the state, the initiative will prioritise long-term water security and conservation of vulnerable catchments in the Umiew and Ganol areas, benefiting Shillong and Tura respectively.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Meghalaya chief minister informed that MegARISE will ensure ecological restoration and long-term sustainability.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government also launched the Sustainable Land Management Meghalaya Project, aiming a boost in sustainability and organic farming objectives in the state.

CM Sangma informed that the initiative capitalises on traditional farming methods which aim to establish market connections for farmers.