The Meghalaya Government has lifted the ban on the sale of fish, prawns imported from outside the state, said an official notification on June 24.

''It is for the information of All Concerned that the prohibition of the Storage, Distribution, and Sale of imported fish or crustaceans brought from outside the state Vide Order NO. CFSM/FSSA/2012/Impli/1/Pt.Il1/285 dated Shillong, the 8th June 2023, is hereby lifted with effect from 24th June 2023,'' the notification read.

The state government had banned the sale, distribution, and storage of imported fish for a period of 15 days after a sample test of river water fish showed the presence of formalin.

It further said that if anyone violates the government order, the person would be punished with seven years in jail and a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

In a notification, the state’s Commissioner for Food Safety, M Kurbah, said that out of the 40 samples of fish tested, 30 were positive for formalin.

''The analysis reports from Tuesday from the Assistant Food Analyst of the Meghalaya government said that the samples were highly toxic and injurious to health,'' the notification said.

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