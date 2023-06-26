At least 5 persons, including 2 BSF personnel, were injured when villagers attacked a border outpost in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on Sunday night, June 25.

The often disturbance by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was once again reported, as angry locals tried to confront the personnel who were stationed at Lad Umsyiem in Dawki.

As per local reports, the BSF harassed some of the locals who are on their way to Dawki. Subsequently, after a few hours, the locals gathered in a small crowd. The BSF personnel resorted to firing to disperse the crowd, firing multiple rounds into the air. Out of fear, the locals began to flee from the area leading to many injured.



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However, no casualties were reported till the filing of this report.



On the night of 25 June 2023, troops of 4 BSF deployed at Standing Patrol Base Old Umsyiem observed the movement of miscreants on the Dawki-Pynursla road near the International Border.

Further, the party rushed to the spot, on seeing the BFS personnel, miscreants threw away headloads and fled away. BS party searched the area and recovered bundles of sarees worth Rs. 50,000/-. On the same day, BS also foiled another smuggling attempt by seizing clothing items worth Rs 2,21,000 from the same border area.

After a while, some miscreants gathered near the post entered into the BSF post and started pelting stones and empty beer bottles towards BSF troops. The Post commander tried to pacify a group of miscreants but they did not stop pelting stones and bottles. 02 BSF personnel sustained injury. Sensing danger to life and property, BS personnel fired 04 rounds in the air. The SHO PS Pynursla was informed, accordingly police party reached the spot and the situation was brought under control. No injury to a civil person was reported in the BSF firing.

PRO BSF Meghalaya said that on 05 June 2023, a similar type of incident had happened in the same area where BS seized clothing items worth more than Rs 01 lakh and that time also miscreants pelted stones on BSF troops in which one BS person got a head injury.

It is worth mentioning that the Umsiem area is frequently exploited by smugglers to smuggle cattle heads, clothing items, cosmetics and other contraband items to Bangladesh and many smuggling syndicates are active in the area who try to derail peace in the border area just to their own vested interest.

“This infuriated the BSF who accused the trio of being smugglers and charged them. The news of the attack spread and nearby villagers came to their rescue,” he said.



The villagers also accused the BSF personnel of being drunk on duty, which was refuted by the IG.

“All personnel at the border are strictly not allowed to drink,” Kumar said. The officer said local police and senior BSF officials rushed to the spot to contain the situation. An inquiry has been instituted, informed BSF Meghalaya Frontier inspector general Pradip Kumar.