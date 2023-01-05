South East District will soon be a reality and its District Headquarter will be in Sohra, announces Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on January 5 in front Sohra District Demand Forum (SDDF) at the Circuit House at Siatsohpen, Sohra.

Sangma while giving his address at a gathering with the SDDF mentioned that Sohra has been an area which has been of great importance historically for the state, especially from the tourism and other activity point of view.

“Sohra has been a very economically important zone for the state and its people and the government have tried its best to ensure that overall development reaches to every nook and corner of the region in every possible way”, said CM Sangma.

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The Chief Minister further said that East Khasi Hills is a very big District in terms of geographical area and in terms of population and therefore there is a dire need to divide it into other districts because it is not manageable from one administration.

Sangma asserted that Sohra is a civil subdivision and it has all the necessary infrastructures that are required for a district in the future in order to be able to bring it into district format for a long time the state government has been discussing for creation of new District in the region.

He added that there are many challenges when it comes to the creation of a new district in the Sohra region especially when it comes to the geographical area, topography and logistics of the area which consists of three ridges which include Mawsynram, Sohra-Shella and Pynursla.

“We understand the need to bring administration closer to the people but at the same time we also need to ensure that it is done in the best possible manner as tomorrow we should not be targeted by any other part of the region for the decision we took” he added.

Sangma asserted that in the earlier days and in the early meetings, the government could not come out with a conclusion when it comes to the demand of Sohra District because other areas were not willing to be part in the demand committee but Sohra has all the bases and all the administrative units to automatically up-graded into a district.

“So the demand is logical and it has to move in that direction but I have to be given time, the cabinet has to be given time to ensure that we are not going to make any mistake as there are lots of work, a lot of calculations before taking the final decision but I assured you all that we are moving in the right direction,” said Sangma.