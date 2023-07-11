Meghalaya government has taken decisive action to address the issue of illegal coke plants in the state and also ensure compliance with the orders of the High Court of State.

''Action had already been initiated against the illegal coke plats in December 2022 by shutting down the illegal plants and initiating the process of dismantling the bee-hive coke ovens to ensure that they do not become operational again,'' said Joint Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya in-charge Forest and Environment Department in an official statement.

As per the statement, this process continued till April 2023 resulting in significant progress in eradication of these unlawful establishments.

The Joint Secretary further said that in consonance with the Government’s commitment to enforcing the law and directives of the High Court, unequivocal directions were issued to demolish the entire infrastructure behind these unlawful establishments and identify and prosecute the culprits behind this illegal activity.

''Consequently, the demolition of chimneys and other physical infrastructure of the illegal plants has commenced from the 8th of July, 2023. Three chimneys have been demolished till 10th July 02023 and the work is targeted to be completed by 20th of July. Several persons behind these illegal operations have been identified and arrested,'' he added.

He further informed that the concrete measures and proactive steps of the government in executing these actions to dismantle the infrastructure supporting the illegal coke plants are contrary to any perception of silence on the issue.

He said that the government remains steadfast in its commitment towards upholding the rule of law and preserving the pristine environment of the state for its residents.

''The eradication of illegal coke plants is an essential step towards achieving these objectives and restoring the region's ecological balance,'' he stated.

The Joint Secretary also urged all residents, local community members, and relevant stakeholders to support these measures and cooperate with the authorities during the ongoing operation.

Also read: Meghalaya: 77 migrants from violence-hit Manipur taking shelter in Shillong