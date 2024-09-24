Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on September 24 announced a strategic partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) on Monday to enhance the state's health, nutrition, and agriculture sectors.

The collaboration will focus on key areas including maternal and newborn health, family planning, nursing education, and agricultural development. Sangma highlighted the importance of the partnership, stating that the BMGF’s financial and technical expertise would drive significant improvements in these areas.

“As a government, we are taking a different approach by addressing the actual problems faced by the people,” Sangma said. “This partnership will bring a transformative impact across sectors and improve the socio-economic condition of mothers and women in Meghalaya.”

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