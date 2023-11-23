The Meghalaya government has urged the banned militant outfit of the state, Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to come back and be a part of the talks with the Central and state government.

Making an earnest appeal to the HNLC, CM Presotne Tynsong said that the government has already made its intentions clear to the HNLC leadership in the one and only formal held between both sides so far.

"The formal talks have happened only once, before that so many informal talks had happened even at my level. The formal talks have happened once. In that formal talk, both the central and the state governments have requested the members of the HNLC, to please allow the talks to continue, because the decisions to be taken should be only by the top leaders. From the government side, both central and state governments have already appointed interlocutors, from the central government side he has been given full authority,” The Deputy CM said while speaking to reporters.

"What I am trying to tell is whatever we discussed in the last formal meeting we said ok since you cannot say anything right now, go back and share with your top leaders and our opinion from the government side (both Centre and state) is very clear, the moment they are ready, please come back the door is open for talks," Tynsong said urging upon HNLC to continue with the talks and bring peace in the state.

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