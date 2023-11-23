Tripura, which shares an international border with Bangladesh from three sides, has witnessed a rise in the infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas.

Although many of them are being detained in the state by BSF and Tripura Police personnel, some succeed in crossing the state using railways or roadways.

Several reports also indicate that some detained Bangladeshis in places like Bangalore, Pune, or Delhi possess domicile certificates like Aadhaar cards, birth certificates, and voter ID cards. During interrogation, they revealed that they crossed the border in Tripura using touts.

Speaking with India Today NE, a senior Tripura Police officer, who didn't wish to be quoted, stated that Bangladeshi or Rohingya individuals crossing the border make their Aadhaar cards in Tripura during camps organized in village areas.

"During different camps for making Aadhaar cards, the touts on the Indian side take advantage of this for making Aadhaar cards. Some even use Aadhaar cards or voter ID cards of deceased persons," said the police officer.

When asked about the cost of obtaining Indian domicile for an illegal Bangladeshi, the official mentioned, "Generally, the charges start from Rs 7000 and go up to Rs 20000."

Recently, the District Magistrate of West Tripura, Dr. Vishal Kumar, initiated an inquiry into a suspected case of fraudulent issuance of Aadhaar Cards and Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificates (PRTC).

The investigation revealed discrepancies during a review of Aadhaar Cards and PRTC, with some cardholders falsely claiming residency in Tripura. Notably, these individuals were found to be living outside the state, despite providing Tripura addresses on their official documents.

Dr. Kumar mentioned that as the West District of Tripura shares a major portion of the border with Bangladesh, they have identified some brokers engaged in making fake Aadhaar Cards and Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificate (PRTC).

"We have launched an inquiry within the office, conducted by a senior official, to get to the bottom of this matter. If any official or non-official entity is found involved in these activities, strict action will be taken," warned the District Magistrate.

"We have also informed the police regarding this matter," added the DM.

Though the National Investigation Agency launched a drive in Tripura a few days back and detained over 20 Indian touts, some more are still active. In recent weeks, over 30 Bangladeshi nationals were detained in different parts of the state.

BSF officials have stated that the majority of infiltration took place from Sepahijala District and then South District.

"They use the unfenced areas to cross the border. They cross the border to go to places like Pune, Bangalore, Delhi, and Kolkata, especially in search of work," the official added.

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