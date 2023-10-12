The Meghalaya government has released helpline number in the light of the North East Express derailment in Bihar's Buxar so that has claimed 4 lives and injured more than 70 passengers.

The Government of Meghalaya has activated the helpline number 1800-345-3644 for citizens of Meghalaya who may require assistance due to the derailment of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express in Bihar's Buxar district.

Citizens of the State can call the helpline number 1800-345-3644 of DIPR for any assistance they may need related to the above-mentioned incident.

Further, in case of emergency, citizens can contact Shri. K Thabah, Meghalaya House Guwahati - 7896167945, Shri. I Kharmon, District Transport Officer, Ri-Bhoi District - 887003923, Shri. Richie Momin - 9615208771 and Shri. Hubert Nongbri - 7005627065 for coordination and redressal of issues.

Earlier, the chief minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma on October 12 said that he has spoken to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with regards to the treatment of the injured and casuaties.

"Spoke to Sh @AshwiniVaishnaw ji on the #NorthEastExpress train derailment at #Buxar. He informed that all injured passengers are being taken to hospitals and train to ferry passengers for onward journey have started. Our State officials are in touch to ensure that residents from Meghalaya are being provided assistance", wrote Conrad Sangma on platform X.



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