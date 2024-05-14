AT Mondal, Minister in-charge of Community and Rural Development, announced on Monday, May 13, that he has requested ministry intervention for issues hampering the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

He revealed that he had previously written a letter outlining these problems, expressing hope that they would be resolved post-elections.

Mondal identified the payment system as a significant issue, as many job card holders have not linked their cards with Aadhaar, a requirement now mandated by the Indian government. He also mentioned that the Chief Minister has been requested to write to the concerned minister about this matter.

Mondal further discussed difficulties surrounding the release of material component funds, stating that while their share is released on time, the process depends on the release of funds from Delhi.

He noted that the ongoing elections have made coordination challenging, but assured that all issues have been flagged.

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