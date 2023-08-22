The search panel headed by Chief Secretary Donald P Wahlang has shortlisted the names of the chairperson and members of the expert committee to review the Meghalaya State Reservation Policy, 1972.

“The names shortlisted will be placed before the Cabinet, which will finalise or approve the names for constituting the expert committee,” an official said.

The three-member committee will be headed by Meghalaya Chief Secretary, DP Wahlang.



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Meghalaya government has also recommended that this committee should be a five-member committee and should have experts from different fields.

The panel will consist of members from the state as well as outside.

According to the government, the panel will consist of experts in constitutional law, economics, sociology, demographic studies and related fields.