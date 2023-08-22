Former minister and Dadenggre MLA James P K Sangma, who lost the last Assembly election, has moved a petition against his rival Rupa Marak of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Sangma in his petition accused Marak didn't mention his bank accounts in the official papers when she applied for nominations.

It may be noted, in the 2023 Assembly polls, Marak managed to beat the former Cabinet Minister by a close margin of 18 votes.

Sangma's move has prompted legal action and the matter was brought before the court on August 14. The court has set a date for another hearing in two weeks' time.



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