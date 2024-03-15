The Meghalaya government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pepsi Co. The agreement will allow the multinational corporation to establish a bottling unit in the North Garo Hills.

The move is expected to boost the local economy and provide employment opportunities in the region.

Taking to his X handle, Meghalaya CM wrote, "In our endeavour to promote Meghalaya as an investment destination, we have curated different policies and interventions for ease of doing business. As part of this, we have rolled out the Meghalaya Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy, IT & ITES Promotion Policy, Meghalaya Power Policy, etc to further the growth of our State. We have a vision to take Meghalaya forward and to realise our goals, we have envisioned a 10 billion US dollar economy and all our interventions are linked to drive our State to the next level. Delighted to announce that Meghalaya Govt has signed an MoU with Varun Beverages (Pepsi Co) to set up the bottling unit at Mendipathar in North Garo Hills."



Also Read: Meghalaya CM launches sports scholarship scheme in presence of John Abraham to boost local talents

Earlier on March 14, Meghalaya's Chief Minister launched a new sports scholarship scheme aimed at nurturing local talents.

The initiative is set to provide financial aid to promising athletes, helping them access better training and resources.

Taking to his X handle, Meghalaya CM wrote, "In recognition of our sports talent, we have launched the Meghalaya Sports Scholarship Scheme through which we are providing monthly financial assistance to our sports person. Depending on medals won in different categories and tournaments, we are providing scholarship amounts of Rs. 6000 to Rs. 8000 per month."

This move is part of the government's commitment to promote sports and fitness in the state and foster a culture of excellence in athletics.