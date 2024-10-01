The Government of Meghalaya has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The/Nudge Institute to promote the social and livelihood development of 50,000 of the state’s most vulnerable households. This initiative, with a special focus on supporting single mothers, aims to enhance social inclusion, financial security, livelihood opportunities, and social protection.

The collaboration will involve providing tailored livelihood coaching and support for the poorest households through a dedicated community cadre. In addition, the partnership will work on building social protection frameworks through departmental convergence, leveraging technology-based monitoring tools to ensure effective implementation.

The agreement was announced at the North-East Conclave in Shillong, co-hosted by the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society (MSRLS) and The/Nudge Institute. The event, themed "Strengthening Ecosystem for the Development of the Most Excluded and Poorest of the Poor," saw participation from states such as Assam, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar, which shared their approaches to livelihood development.

Meghalaya’s Principal Secretary and Development Commissioner Sampath Kumar emphasized the government's commitment to inclusive development, stating, "This partnership is a significant step towards serving 50,000 single mothers and the poorest households in the state."

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