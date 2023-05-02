Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 2 informed that the government will call for a meeting to discuss and deliberate on the roster of the state after May 15.

''Post May 15, a meeting will be called the implementation of roster system in the state and it shall be attended by officials from various departments, representatives from the civil society, and other stakeholders,'' Sangma said while speaking to media persons.

He further said that in the month of May, the discussion will start and we will invite everybody.

''So, we intend to call all our MDA members, all the political parties, all the different civil societies from all areas, and other important stakeholders and religious leaders" he added.

The Roster System is a mechanism that ensures that reserved categories, such as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, are provided with adequate representation in government jobs and educational institutions. It involves creating a roster that specifies the rotation of reserved categories in every batch of recruitment or admission.

Regarding the ongoing debate on the roster system, Sangma has also informed that presentations from different departments have been speculated and the cabinet is also going through all the details of the system.

"Post the 15th of May, these series of meetings will start at the state level as well as the district levels, wherever is necessary with as many stakeholders as possible" Sangma informed.

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