Putting to rest any doubt on the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Minister in Charge of Education, Rakkam A Sangma, confirmed on Tuesday that the implementation will proceed as scheduled for the current academic year.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Minister Rakkam disclosed that the state government has taken proactive steps by hiring over 500 teaching staff in People's College, a move aimed at ensuring the smooth execution of NEP 2020.

In response to the ongoing protests by the Meghalaya College Teachers’ Association (MCTA), the Minister emphasized that the teachers' union should prioritize the future of the students rather than becoming an obstacle to their education. This statement underscores the importance of collective efforts in achieving educational excellence.



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Earlier in December 2022, the Meghalaya government informed that 12 new People's Colleges have been approved and sanctioned in the state.

The state cabinet on December 13, accorded approval and sanction for 12 New Peoples College in Meghalaya- Thomas Jones Synod College, West Jaiñtia Hills District, Abong Noga College, West Garo Hills District, Khrawsing Christian College, East Khasi Hills District, Ri War College, Loyola College, East Garo Hills, Balawan College, Ri Bhoi District, Mawsynram Border Area College, Selsella College, Seng Khasi College, Shillong, Mendipathar College, North Garo Hills, Sngap Syiem Memorial College, West Khasi Hills and Tikrilkilla College West Garo Hills.