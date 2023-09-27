Alexander Laloo Hek, BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister expressed his support for the appointment of Rikman Momin as the new president of Meghalaya.

Hek, while speaking to reporters on Tuesday, emphasized Momin's extensive experience within the party, noting his participation in the MP election from the Tura Parliamentary Seat and his longstanding membership in the National Council of the Saffron Party.

Hek asserted that Momin's dedication and seniority make him a deserving candidate for the role of State President. Responding to questions about Ernest Mawrie's termination as State President, Hek clarified that it was primarily due to the end of Mawrie's tenure in the position, and there was no specific reason for his departure.



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When asked about the possibility of him becoming the party president, Hek highlighted that the Saffron Party adheres to the principle of "one man, one post," a rule set forth in the party constitution.

He also revealed that the appointment of Rikman Momin is part of the party's strategic preparations for the upcoming elections.

On September 25, the Bhartiya Janata Party appointed Rikman Momin as state president of the Meghalaya BJP. A notification was issued on Monday by BJP’s national general secretary & headquarters in-charge Arun Singh mentioning that the BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Rikman Momin as state president of Meghalaya BJP.

Hek also clearly stated that the party's decision to appoint Rikman Momin and replace the ongoing president, Ernest Mawrie, has no connection with the departure of Himalaya M Shangpliang, who recently officially joined the National People’s Party (NPP).