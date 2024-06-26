The Meghalaya Social Welfare Department has announced plans to provide incentives to traditional heads, known as Dorbar Shnong, to mobilise the Village Defence Party (VDP) under their jurisdictions.

Minister in-charge of Social Welfare, Paul Lyngdoh, stated that the department is actively seeking suggestions and proposals from all 'Dorbar Shnongs' on strategies to enhance the VDPs, particularly in East Khasi Hills, which is affected by drug-related issues.

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Lyngdoh also said 11 active VDPs in Shillong are currently within the East Khasi Hills district. The department is working to mobilise and empower these VDPs to collaborate effectively with state government agencies in combating the drug problem.

This initiative is expected to strengthen efforts to eradicate the drug menace in the state by fostering close coordination between the state government and local community leaders.

Lyngdoh also mentioned that the department was exploring funding opportunities from the Centre to incentivise the volunteers of the VDPs across Meghalaya.