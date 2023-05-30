The Governor of Meghalaya has decided to re-constitute a committee comprising of all political parties for discussing the implementation of the Reservation Roster System.

The development comes after the committee on Reservation Roster on May 29 urged the state government to being discussions on the job reservation policy at the earliest.

The Committee decided to request the state government to extend its terms on reference beyond the roster system and deliberate discussions on job reservation policy, said Chairperson of the Committee and Minister in-charge Law Ampareen Lyngdoh.

There was a unanimous agreement on the proposed roster and the committee has decided to forward certain recommendations to the government of Meghalaya for its consideration. However, the Voice of People’s Party (VPP) is still yet to be part of the discussion.

According to Lyngdoh, if a roster system has to be agreed upon all political parties should be a part of the deliberation on the issue.

The terms of reference of the Committee is to finalise the implementation of the Reservation Roster and discuss the Reservation Policy and submit recommendation to the government within one month from the date of the notification.

An official notification from the Home (Political) department of Government of Meghalaya stated that for fairer representation from all categories each political party may be represented bytwo additional members apart from the mentioned in the notification.

It needs mention here, the state government of Meghalaya is ready to discuss the implementation of “Reservation Roster System” and the “Reservation Policy”.

On the other hand, the indefinite hunger strike called by Voice of the People Party (VPP) chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit demanding the state government to constitute a committee to deliberate on the issue of Reservation Roster System, has entered its 8th day. Miller is likely to take a call to withdraw the strike at 5 pm on Tuesday.

Also read : Meghalaya: Committee on Reservation Roster urges the state government for an early discussion on job reservation policy