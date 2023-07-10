The MDA-II under the leadership of Conrad K Sangma as the Chief Minister on July 10 announced that over 1200 teachers be recruited within the next two months.

The development was announced by Meghalaya's Education Minister, Rakkam A. Sangma, on Monday.

The Education Minister said that the education department has decided to hold recruitment for candidates who have passed the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET).

The official notification for the recruitment drive is expected to be released on Friday (July 14, 2023).



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Minister Sangma emphasised the importance of quality education and expressed the government's commitment to ensuring adequate teaching staff in Lower Primary schools. He revealed that the recruitment process would involve face-to-face interviews with MTET-qualified candidates.

The Education Minister assured that the government is determined to expedite the process, with the goal of completing the recruitment within two months.

He said the department will push to complete the recruitment process before August 15, marking Independence Day. Recognizing that the process can be time-consuming, he acknowledged the government's efforts to streamline the procedure and minimise the timeline.

The upcoming advertisement, scheduled to be released on Friday, will provide detailed information on the recruitment process, including eligibility criteria, application procedures, and interview schedules.