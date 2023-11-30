Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced on Wednesday that the state government will review the report of the Single Member Committee appointed by the Meghalaya High Court.

The report recommends the creation of guidelines for scientific coal mining in Meghalaya. Sangma assured that the government will consider the committee's suggestions and take necessary actions. He further revealed that the Government of India has approved and cleared four mining plans based on various guidelines.

The Chief Minister maintained that the process for scientific mining is underway, with machines already ordered and some being installed.

He refrained from giving a specific date for the commencement of mining, citing technicalities, but expressed hope that significant progress will be seen in January.

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