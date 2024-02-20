The Meghalaya government has announced plans to establish a minimum support price (MSP) for arecanut in the near future.

This move is aimed at protecting the interests of farmers and stabilising the market prices of the crop.

The specific details of the MSP, including the exact price and the implementation timeline, are yet to be disclosed.

The decision is expected to significantly benefit arecanut farmers in the region, providing them with a guaranteed price and safeguarding them against any potential price crashes.



Also Read: CM Conrad Sangma inaugurates 13 arecanut processing units under Meghalaya NEXT

Taking to his X handle, Conrad Sangma wrote, "Government has taken various intervention to support the farmers in the State. On the issue of fixing a minimum support price (MSP) for arecanut, as a government we will examine the matter. It is our endevour to promote farmers welfare. Toward this, we have initiated different schemes to empower our farmers. The government has rolled out schemes to set up Processing Units across the State to add value to different agriculture and horticulture produces."

Earlier this month, CM Conrad Sangma inaugurated 13 arecanut processing units under the initiative, Meghalaya NEXT.

The move is aimed at boosting the agricultural sector and empowering the local farmers in the region.

The units are expected to increase the production and processing capacity of arecanut, a significant cash crop in Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya NEXT initiative is a part of the state's efforts to enhance economic growth and sustainability.

Launching MegARISE at Tura, a project with a focus on the protection of vulnerable catchment areas in the State.

He said, “This project focuses on safeguarding the critical Umiew catchment in East Khasi Hills (EKH) district and the essential Ganol catchment in West Garo Hills (WGH) district. These catchments serve as lifelines for two of Meghalaya's most densely populated cities, Shillong and Tura”.