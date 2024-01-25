On February 16, the Meghalaya Government is set to honour the legacy of a prominent freedom fighter, U Tirot Sing Syiem, by unveiling a life-size statue and bust in Dhaka.

This event will be attended by a delegation led by Minister Paul Lyngdoh and Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, representing the state at this significant occasion.

Meghalaya government Spokesperson, Paul Lyngdoh said the state government is in touch with the India High Commission in Bangladesh for the programme.



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U Tirot Sing Syiem is one of the three most well-known freedom fighters from Meghalaya, alongside U Kiang Nongbah from Jaintia Hills and Pa Togan Sangma from Garo Hills.

These figures are celebrated for their resistance against British colonial rule. U Kiang Nongbah, in particular, is noted as a Jaiñtia freedom fighter who led an uprising against the British and was publicly hanged on December 30, 1862, at Iawmusiang in Jowai town in West Jaintia Hills district.

The unveiling of U Tirot Sing Syiem's statue is a testament to the enduring respect and remembrance of the sacrifices made by these freedom fighters for their homeland. The event is not only a tribute to U Tirot Sing Syiem's contribution to the fight for freedom but also serves as a symbol of the rich history and cultural heritage of Meghalaya.