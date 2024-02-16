The U Tirot Sing Memorial was inaugurated today in Dhaka, Bangladesh where the bust of U Tirot Sing Syiem, braveheart of Khasi Hills and freedom fighter of Meghalaya was also unveiled.

U Tirot Sing Syiem’s valour in protecting his people and his land will forever make him one of the fiercest freedom fighters in the region and the country.

U Tirot Sing Syiem is one of the three most well-known freedom fighters from Meghalaya, alongside U Kiang Nongbah from Jaintia Hills and Pa Togan Sangma from Garo Hills.



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These figures are celebrated for their resistance against British colonial rule. U Kiang Nongbah, in particular, is noted as a Jaiñtia freedom fighter who led an uprising against the British and was publicly hanged on December 30, 1862, at Iawmusiang in Jowai town in West Jaintia Hills district.

The unveiling of U Tirot Sing Syiem's statue is a testament to the enduring respect and remembrance of the sacrifices made by these freedom fighters for their homeland. The event is not only a tribute to U Tirot Sing Syiem's contribution to the fight for freedom but also serves as a symbol of the rich history and cultural heritage of Meghalaya.