Meghalaya government have recently received official communication from the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) related to the ongoing peace talks, informed Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Refusing to share details of the communication, Sangma said, “We have further sent (the communication) for the information and for a reply from the Centre government.”

“And as we get the reply, we will further communicate with them and take the talks forward,” he assured.

Stating that the peace talks are on track, the chief minister said, “We are in touch with them (HNLC) and communication is on.”

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He said there are certain points that need to be discussed and certain concerns that are there that have been raised are not very serious but very important even as he expressed confidence that all the stakeholders who are involved in this talk are keen to get long-lasting peace.

“We are keen that this matter be resolved and I want to reiterate from the Meghalaya government side that we want these talks to move forward and that we reach a logical conclusion and we are seeing that things are moving in the right direction but since this is a complicated issue there are always concerns and it is important to continue to engage and resolve those issues and continue to move forward. I am quite positive that we will be able to resolve these issues and have long-lasting peace in our state,” Sangma asserted.

On the HNLC’s demand for amnesty, the CM said, “There are certain matters as this (that) requires discussion at certain levels so it will not be proper for me to discuss.”

He further assured that the recent NIA decision to summon the top HNLC leaders was a normal procedure. “When the investigation is on then they are called for; it is not like they have come up with some kind of arrest warrant against them, it is a question of calling them for questioning. So those concerns have also been communicated to Delhi. As I said, whatever the issue may be, we are committed to finding a way forward,” the CM assured.