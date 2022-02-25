SHILLONG: Amid the prevailing tension in Ukraine, Meghalaya government has set up a helpline for the people of the state strainded in Ukraine.

The Helpline numbers are: +91 93660 66565 and +91 98632 57261.

CM conrad Sangma tweeted, “The Government of Meghalaya has set up a Helpline for students/persons from #Meghalaya stranded in #Ukraine:

+91 93660 66565

+91 98632 57261

Request everyone to share.”