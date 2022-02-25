Meghalaya Govt launched Helplines for people stranded in Ukraine
Advertisement
meghalaya
SHILLONG: Amid the prevailing tension in Ukraine, Meghalaya government has set up a helpline for the people of the state strainded in Ukraine.
The Helpline numbers are: +91 93660 66565 and +91 98632 57261.
CM conrad Sangma tweeted, “The Government of Meghalaya has set up a Helpline for students/persons from #Meghalaya stranded in #Ukraine:
+91 93660 66565
+91 98632 57261
Request everyone to share.”
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today