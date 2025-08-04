Meghalaya govt official swept away by Ganol river during picnic, search continues

A tragic incident unfolded in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills as an Agriculture Department official, Tseseng M Sangma, was swept away by the swollen Ganol River during a family picnic on Sunday.

The river, swollen due to heavy overnight rainfall, posed a serious danger, and the official was caught in the strong currents while attempting to cross it near Sella Wari.

Sangma, who was posted at Ampati in South West Garo Hills and lived in staff quarters near Dolampong under the Araimile police station in Tura, had gone on the outing with his family. According to police, the incident occurred when he tried to cross the river despite it being in spate following continuous rainfall.



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His family informed authorities that he was suddenly swept away and disappeared beneath the forceful waters. Immediately after receiving the information, search and rescue operations were launched with assistance from local swimmers, volunteers, and the Fire and Emergency Services.

Despite extensive efforts, the officer remained untraced till Sunday evening. Poor visibility further hampered the search, which was suspended around 7:30 p.m. and was set to resume Monday morning, said West Garo Hills SP Abraham T Sangma.

Officials noted that the Ganol River and others in the region had seen a sharp rise in water levels due to Saturday night’s rainfall, making the conditions highly risky for any river-based activity.