Meghalaya pineapple festival ends in Delhi on high note with 15.4 MT sold in 3 days

The third edition of the Meghalaya Pineapple Festival 2025, hosted by the Government of Meghalaya at Dilli Haat, INA, concluded today after a vibrant three-day celebration that highlighted Meghalaya’s pineapples, farmer-first development model, and forward-looking public-private partnerships.

Inaugurated by Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Meghalaya Chief Minister Shri Conrad K Sangma, the festival drew thousands of visitors, business delegations, and buyers from across the country. Notably, over 15.4 metric tonnes of pineapples were sold during the three-day event, marking a significant commercial success for local farmers.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, praising the quality of the produce, said, “These are the tastiest pineapples I’ve ever had. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our farmer brothers and sisters, and special appreciation to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. Truly, if there is a heaven on Earth, it is in Meghalaya.” He assured complete support from the central government in strengthening the state’s farm-to-shelf ecosystem, further applauding Meghalaya’s push for public-private partnerships.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma emphasized the role of agriculture in Meghalaya’s Vision@2032, which aims to make the state a USD 16 billion economy. “Our pineapples have taken the global market by storm. They are not only sweet but organically grown, reflecting the hard work and dedication of our farmers. This festival is more than a celebration of fruit—it’s a celebration of our communities, their resilience, and their dreams,” he said.

One of the biggest milestones of the festival was the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with major brands including Reliance Fresh, Amazon Karigar, and Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters. These partnerships will enhance procurement, logistics, and nationwide retail support for Meghalaya’s agri-products, boosting the rural economy.



Also Read: Tourist restrictions at Mawjymbuin cave during yatra spark local backlash in Meghalaya

The event also spotlighted rural entrepreneurship, with several Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and small industries showcasing their products. Reena Nongrum, an entrepreneur from Ri Bhoi district, shared her story of transformation—from a local tailor to the owner of a food processing unit. “With help from the Horticulture Department, my pineapple jams and candies now reach customers in Delhi, Kolkata, and Kerala,” she said. Her stall, featuring dried pineapple, pineapple candy, and ginger powder, was among the most visited.

Adding a cultural dimension to the festival, a series of performances were held under the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (CM-MGMP). Bands like The LYNX, Elena and the Band, and Chegim Durama performed live at Dilli Haat and India Gate. One performer said, “To sing in front of India Gate as a grassroots musician from Meghalaya was emotional. This festival is more than pineapples—it’s about identity, pride, and recognition.”

Visitors were treated to pineapple tastings, local spice displays, and interactions with farmer cooperatives. Many praised the produce and hospitality. “These are the tastiest pineapples in the world,” said a visitor from Bangalore. Another added, “This festival brought Meghalaya to the heart of Delhi, and we are grateful.”

The festival also underscored Meghalaya’s expanding agri-logistics infrastructure. In the last three years, the state has developed 27 cold storages and 7 processing hubs. Currently, 682 MT of processed pineapples have been exported to markets in the EU, Gulf, and Southeast Asia, while over 150 MT have reached Indian metros. With new tie-ups in place, Meghalaya’s products will soon be available through online retail giants like Amazon Karigar and Reliance.

As the curtains fall on the Meghalaya Pineapple Festival 2025, the state emerges not just as a leading producer of India’s sweetest pineapples but as a national model of grassroots-driven innovation, sustainable farming, and rural entrepreneurship.