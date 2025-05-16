The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) has formally requested Governor CH Vijayashankar to establish a judicial inquiry into the death of Abiel Salchiana Ch Marak, a medical student at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal.

CoMSO's petition cites "serious allegations of institutional neglect, psychological harassment, mental trauma, and potential foul play" surrounding the circumstances of Marak's reported suicide.

"Ms. Abiel Salchiana Ch Marak was a bright and aspiring medical student whose dedication to the medical profession and academic diligence were well recognised by her peers and community. Her sudden and unexplained suicide within the premises of a reputed medical institute, such as RIMS raises critical legal and moral questions," the organisation stated in their letter.

The confederation emphasised that the case involves constitutional rights protected under Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution, along with state obligations outlined in Articles 41 and 46.

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According to the group, unofficial sources and testimonies from fellow students suggest Marak may have experienced mental harassment, excessive academic pressure, discriminatory treatment, and inadequate psychological support from the institution.

"In the absence of a transparent, impartial and high-level enquiry, we fear that this incident may be relegated to mere statistics," CoMSO warned, noting concerns about "institutional violence, caste and ethnic-based discrimination" and the failure of academic institutions to implement proper student welfare policies.

The organisation referenced mandated protections under both the University Grants Commission and National Medical Commission guidelines that they believe may have been violated.