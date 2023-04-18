The Meghalaya High Court has ordered the state government to file an affidavit outlining the initiatives it has taken and plans to take to alleviate traffic congestion in Shillong.

This was said by a division bench led by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on April 18 while hearing a PIL on the subject.

"The state's affidavit should indicate the plans to be implemented over the next few months, those over the next few years, and the long-term goals taking into consideration the rate of increase in private cars and vehicular traffic, the burgeoning tourism industry, and available space," the bench said.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Two days G20 space economy meet begins in Shillong

The judgement noted that some months ago, the state indicated that most parents of school-aged children in the city had consented to have their children bused to school if the state government assumed responsibility for administering such a service.

"In fact, it was stated that 50 to 60 buses were being acquired for this purpose."However, nothing appears to have been done in this respect," the court stated.

The court further stated that various long-term and short-term plans had been provisionally suggested, notably in response to proposals from the IIM, Shillong, and a foreign organisation hired by the state for this reason.

"Again, nothing appears to have come of it apart from a ropeway being planned, and that, too, for tourism purposes," it said. The case's next hearing is scheduled on May 3.