The Meghalaya government is hosting a Space Economy Leaders Meeting (SELM) Pre-Cursor Event on ‘Space Economy, Policy & New Space’ as part of the G20 Meeting in Shillong.

Space Technology has played a credible role in the socio-development of nations, impacting diverse sectors.

The access to information through space technology has guided decision-makers to improve governance, make reforms and take steps to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.

India’s G20 presidency has come at the right time as our nation is at the forefront of many frontiers globally and is making new strides in development.

Meghalaya is privileged to host the Space Ecomomy Leaders Meeting (SELM) Pre-Cursor Event on ‘Space Economy, Policy & New Space’ as part of the #G20 Meeting in Shillong. We welcome all the delegates to Meghalaya, the ‘Abode of Clouds’@narendramodi @DrJitendraSingh @g20org pic.twitter.com/LZM1QCoNYH — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 17, 2023

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Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) of the Department of Space is organising the precursor event of the fourth edition of the Space Economy Leaders Meeting (SELM with active support from the Government of Meghalaya and India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

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Ambassadors, High Commissioners and senior diplomats of G20 and invited countries are participating in this event.

Talking to reporters, Principal Secretary, P Shakeel Ahmed informed that representatives from the Space Agency of Russia, the Chinese Government, Ministers and around ten Ambassadors will be attending the meeting. He said that this kind of event would help in projecting modelling for the changing nature.